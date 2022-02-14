Castellan Group Acquires Shares of 17,610 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Castellan Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

NYSE:BX opened at $120.17 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,679,349 shares of company stock valued at $465,569,373. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.