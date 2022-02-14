Casdin Capital LLC Purchases 875,000 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 71.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875,000 shares during the period. Allogene Therapeutics comprises about 1.3% of Casdin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $53,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $102,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $107,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 484.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of ALLO opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $39.12. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 155,039 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

