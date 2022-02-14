Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,317 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 67.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $124.84 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.70 and a fifty-two week high of $136.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.64.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

