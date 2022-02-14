Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 357 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 21.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $153.49 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.79 and a one year high of $160.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.78 and its 200 day moving average is $152.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

