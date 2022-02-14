CarVal Investors LP Acquires 21,835 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

CarVal Investors LP grew its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,188,375 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares during the quarter. Berry accounts for 37.3% of CarVal Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CarVal Investors LP owned 0.06% of Berry worth $37,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Berry by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Berry by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Berry by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,799 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRY. KeyCorp increased their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of BRY opened at $9.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.68. Berry Co. has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

