Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.05.

CCL opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.11. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 370.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,998 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,926,000 after buying an additional 1,894,430 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,840,000 after buying an additional 1,771,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,878,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

