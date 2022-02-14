Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €210.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been given a €210.00 ($241.38) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($206.90) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €215.00 ($247.13) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($206.90) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €184.14 ($211.66).

AFX stock opened at €133.00 ($152.87) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of €119.50 ($137.36) and a 12 month high of €202.00 ($232.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €161.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €174.85.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

