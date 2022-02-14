Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRBU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $10.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $32.65.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $49,085 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,027,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

