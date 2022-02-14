Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Trims Stock Holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT decreased its position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,347,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,209 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 2.25% of Rattler Midstream worth $39,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 607.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 205,747 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 306,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $12.67. 6,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,834. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 3.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.78. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

