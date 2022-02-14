Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Sells 2,137 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT cut its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $24,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

NASDAQ:HELE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,993. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.31. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $199.86 and a 52 week high of $256.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.