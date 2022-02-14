Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $92.70 Million Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period. BWX Technologies comprises approximately 2.2% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 1.87% of BWX Technologies worth $92,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,338,000 after purchasing an additional 262,663 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,869,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,349,000 after purchasing an additional 188,450 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,024,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,884,000 after purchasing an additional 479,533 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,342,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,148,000 after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,705,000 after purchasing an additional 286,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWXT traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,038. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

