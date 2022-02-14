Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $38.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.