Capula Management Ltd Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,525 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,911 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at $38,854,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at about $27,693,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after buying an additional 399,216 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $21,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APPS opened at $48.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.99. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.98, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.