Capula Management Ltd Acquires 102,640 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 607.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,640 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 151.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,233,029 shares of company stock worth $1,305,144,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR opened at $29.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of -80.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.64. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

