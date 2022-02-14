Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,441 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in General Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE opened at $96.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.