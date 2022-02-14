Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $50,000 Investment in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 326.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finance Of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Finance Of America Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $6,200,934.15.

Shares of NYSE:FOA opened at $3.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

