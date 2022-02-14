Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $9.71 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up 0.8% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 575.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 121,571 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 314,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after buying an additional 68,023 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 59,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 449,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after buying an additional 26,398 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $51.15.

