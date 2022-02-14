Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,388,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,008 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 9.1% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $116,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 649,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $3,584,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $2,764,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,066,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,127,000.

DFAC stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85.

