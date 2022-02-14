Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 190 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $943.03.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,917,209 shares of company stock worth $1,919,082,185 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA opened at $861.50 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $994.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $911.65. The company has a market cap of $865.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

