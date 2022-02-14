Capital World Investors Has $2.42 Billion Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061,854 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $2,422,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,075.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,592,000 after buying an additional 270,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $143.45 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $123.31 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

