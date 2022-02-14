Capital World Investors Has $10.38 Billion Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171,443 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.8% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,381,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.74.

PFE stock opened at $50.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

