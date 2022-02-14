Capital World Investors Grows Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.07% of Dollar General worth $3,340,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after buying an additional 2,881,111 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dollar General by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,112,000 after buying an additional 818,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after buying an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $114,538,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Dollar General by 73.6% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 846,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,636,000 after buying an additional 358,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $200.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

