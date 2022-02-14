Capital World Investors Decreases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,989,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,055,254 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $2,157,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after purchasing an additional 454,429 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,774,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $101.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.52.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

