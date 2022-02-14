Capital World Investors Acquires 855,424 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 855,424 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,615,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMC opened at $152.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.77 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.46 and a 200-day moving average of $160.87.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

