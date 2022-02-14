Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,845,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,090,092 shares during the period. CSX comprises 0.9% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.06% of CSX worth $4,010,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in CSX by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 297,883 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 299,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 124,187 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in CSX by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 64,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 44,131 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in CSX by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in CSX by 350.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 193,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 150,461 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.