Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 557,833 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,833 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,557,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 13.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,032 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after buying an additional 2,931,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $988,538.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 956,873 shares of company stock worth $170,953,150. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $166.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $218.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.30. The firm has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of -0.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

