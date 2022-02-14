Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 324,445 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,445 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.08% of AbbVie worth $2,050,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,393 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $141.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $144.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

