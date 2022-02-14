Capital Research Global Investors Has $2.34 Billion Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105,057 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.39% of Medtronic worth $2,336,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,967,102,000 after buying an additional 1,128,738 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after buying an additional 735,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,615,000 after buying an additional 360,078 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,698,200,000 after purchasing an additional 547,223 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $102.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average is $118.31. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.