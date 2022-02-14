Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.74 Billion Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,742,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,976,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. UBS Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

MU opened at $91.00 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

