Capital International Sarl Sells 534 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital International Sarl trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,480,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in PayPal by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after buying an additional 950,699 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and have sold 28,359 shares worth $5,109,582. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,299,789. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.41. The company has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.73 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

