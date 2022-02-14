Capital International Sarl Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital International Sarl lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,821 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $301,712,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $476.61. 48,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.74. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

