Capital International Sarl Reduces Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Capital International Sarl lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 22.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 118,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,477 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth $763,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 469,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,184,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 47.0% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 32,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFC Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% in the third quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.85. 5,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,486. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total value of $1,277,730.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.12, for a total transaction of $717,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,775,001 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

