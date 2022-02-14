Capital International Sarl Purchases 80,734 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Capital International Sarl increased its position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,734 shares during the period. HUTCHMED makes up 2.0% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital International Sarl owned approximately 0.36% of HUTCHMED worth $23,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 20.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,859,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,253 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 46.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,512,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,962 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100,982 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in HUTCHMED during the third quarter worth approximately $146,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,771,000 after acquiring an additional 448,350 shares during the period. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUTCHMED stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,055. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $43.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

