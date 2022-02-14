Capital International Sarl Has $15.58 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $6,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Comcast by 615.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 38,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.70. 486,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,345,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

