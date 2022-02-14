Capital International Sarl Grows Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 338,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 45.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after purchasing an additional 275,131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in TC Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in TC Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 85,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,896. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $55.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This represents a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

