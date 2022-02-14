Capital International Sarl Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.41.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.44. The company had a trading volume of 44,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,910. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.14 and its 200-day moving average is $118.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

