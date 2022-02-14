Capital International Sarl Decreases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Capital International Sarl decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for about 1.1% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in AON were worth $12,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AON by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,639,000 after buying an additional 58,087 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,431,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,589,000 after purchasing an additional 299,854 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,584,000 after purchasing an additional 166,198 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AON traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $278.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.80. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

