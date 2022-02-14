Capital International Sarl Acquires 131,039 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,039 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 2,091.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in VICI Properties by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,318 shares of company stock worth $377,861. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

VICI stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 242,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,445. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

