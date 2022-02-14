Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 258 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.0% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock stock traded down $10.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $762.18. 11,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,117. The business has a fifty day moving average of $866.87 and a 200 day moving average of $893.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.21.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

