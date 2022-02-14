Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 1,868 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.74.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.78. 1,429,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,716,883. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $273.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.