Capital International Ltd. CA Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 12.8% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 69,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 7.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.1% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.22. 1,106,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,531,063. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $386.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

