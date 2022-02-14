Capita (LON:CPI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.76

Capita plc (LON:CPI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.76 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.41), with a volume of 1383589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.16 ($0.42).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPI. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.08) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Capita to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.95) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 60.40 ($0.82).

Get Capita alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £506.11 million and a PE ratio of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23.

In other news, insider Ian Powell bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($33,130.49). Over the last three months, insiders bought 71,377 shares of company stock worth $2,501,417.

Capita Company Profile (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.