Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 831,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 524,370 shares during the quarter. Ternium accounts for about 17.7% of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ternium were worth $35,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ternium by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 394,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 27.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ternium by 10.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $42.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.