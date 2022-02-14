Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
About Cantaloupe
Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.
