Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
CGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.64.
Shares of CGC stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $43.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 38.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.0% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
