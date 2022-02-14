Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of CGC stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $43.41.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 38.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.0% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.