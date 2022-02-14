Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading Up 6.2%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) shares were up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 116,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,147,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Several analysts recently commented on GOEV shares. Roth Capital raised Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Research analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony Aquila bought 35,273,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $230,334,440.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the second quarter valued at about $544,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 138.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 518.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 283,184 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

