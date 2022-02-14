Cannell Capital LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 87,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Winmark by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.18, for a total transaction of $108,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,662. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA traded down $3.60 on Monday, hitting $212.18. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,521. The company has a market cap of $769.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.83. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $173.04 and a 1-year high of $277.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

