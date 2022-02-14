Cannell Capital LLC Has $19.61 Million Holdings in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,317,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092,154 shares during the quarter. Taboola.com accounts for about 3.2% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned 1.10% of Taboola.com worth $19,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBLA. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,536,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,287,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,101,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,492,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

NASDAQ TBLA traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,097. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

