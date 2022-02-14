Candlestick Capital Management LP Sells 35,000 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Candlestick Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Atlassian accounts for approximately 1.3% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $67,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, raised their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $320.83 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.77, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.08.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

