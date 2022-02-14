Candlestick Capital Management LP Sells 140,789 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Candlestick Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 49.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 140,789 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $52,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,603,000 after purchasing an additional 149,814 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after acquiring an additional 417,705 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $365.12 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

